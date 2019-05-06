The Royal Baby Is Here! Celebrate By Looking Back at Prince Louis' Baby Photos

Prince Louis has a new cousin to look forward to meeting! 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son and Prince William and Kate Middleton's third-born will surely have a lot in common as they grow up together, given their close proximity in age and you know, being a member of the British royal family and all. 

The two were born nearly a year apart, with Prince Louis arriving in the early hours of Monday, April 23, 2018. Likewise, Baby Sussex was also born on a Monday morning, just two weeks later. 

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their first child's both via social media, with a post that read, "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

In honor of Baby Sussex's arrival, get reacquainted with Prince Louis by checking out his entire baby album below:

Prince Louis, 1 Year Portrait

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Officially 1-Years-Old

In honor of the royal tot's first birthday in April 2019, the royal family shares a new set of adorable portraits.

Prince Louis, 1 Year Portrait

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Say Cheese

Taken in the garden of the royal family's Norfolk home, Kate Middleton captures her son donning a blue sweater decorated with a dog.

Prince Louis, 1 Year Portrait

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Little Man

There's no denying Louis shares a striking resemblance to his 5-year-old brother, Prince George.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Say Cheese

Prince Louis proudly sits on his mother's lap for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas photo in 2018.

Prince Charles, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton

Three Generations

All eyes are on the newest member of the family during Prince Charles' 70th birthday portraits, which were shared with the world in Nov. 2018.

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Mommy and Me

The Duchess of Cambridge looks lovingly at her son ahead of his official christening ceremony, which took place in July 2018.

Prince Louis, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Ready for His Close-Up

Little Louis wears the famous handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, which was also worn by his older siblings. Prince Harry, Prince William, their father Prince Charles and even Queen Elizabeth II herself wore the original outfit at their own christenings.

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Sibling Love

Older sister Princess Charlotte dotes on her new sibling in the first photos of the Prince, which were taken by Kate Middleton and shared a few weeks after his birth.

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Hello, World

The world gets its first good look at the little one, who is fifth in line to the throne. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Sweet Dreams

Prince Louis is snug as a bug while leaving the Lindo wing, hours after his mum gave birth. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

A Prince Is Born

On April 23, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduce their third-born child on the steps of St. Mary's Lindo wing.

Congratulations, again, to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

