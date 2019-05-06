Gina Rodriguez Marries Longtime Love Joe LoCicero

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 6, 2019 7:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joe LoCicero, Gina Rodriguez, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

And just like that, she's married!

Gina Rodriguez married her longtime love Joe LoCicero in a romantic ceremony over the weekend.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, writing: "Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her."

She then thanked everyone who helped pull together the very special event and ended the beautiful wedding video with the following sweet note to her new husband.

"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever."

Photos

2019 Celebrity Weddings

The Jane the Virgin star and her beau tied the knot about nine months after confirming their engagement.

Rodriguez hinted in July 2018 that LoCicero had popped the question when she shared a series of photos from their vacation in Mexico together and she sported a huge diamond ring on her finger. The new jewelry also appeared the same weekend of her 34th birthday. Talk about a good birthday present!

"34. 'They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.' - Frida," she captioned a picture of herself with a huge grin talking on the phone.

Just a few weeks later, Rodriguez gushed to E! News, "I'm stuck with that man for life, he made that so."

However, the Miss Bala star remained mum when it come to giving details about how he proposed.

"That I'm gonna keep to myself, that I don't think I'm gonna ever share that," she told us. "Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it's the blessing and the curse of it, you know?"

While she loves being able to have a thriving acting career, being a celebrity also means "nothing's a secret anymore, you don't get to hold anything to yourself."

Rodriguez recently opened up to Elle about the "wild phase" of her dating life, wedding planning and some important life lessons she learned in her 20s.

"I was told by my sister at a very young age, your twenties are all about dating. Don't get married in your twenties. Date everyone, date every gender, just date like crazy and enjoy yourself. It was definitely something that I paid attention to," she told the magazine. "Part of me is really happy I did that, but also happy that wild phase is done. Because I did...crazy things."

Well, things clearly calmed down a bit for the 34-year-old because she explained that she met LoCiero at an important part of her life as she worked through her insecurities and fears.

"Timing is everything. If he was not down to go to those spaces with me, we wouldn't have worked out," she said.

Rodriguez called wedding planning "so easy" mostly because her mother-in-law has been such a huge help.

"I would happily marry Joe today in the courthouse, but we belong to a big Italian family and a big Puerto Rican family. That was not going to happen," she shared. "We're doing the thing for our family, and we hope they're happy. That's all that matters to me, that everybody's happy."

Congrats, you two! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gina Rodriguez , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Reacts to Meghan Markle Giving Birth

Shadowhunters

These Shadowhunters Series Finale Tributes From the Cast Will Make You Emotional

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams.

Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Congratulate Her on Giving Birth

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Inside the Lap of Luxury of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana

Royal Family Honors Diana While Celebrating Birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby

Bachelor Nation Couples Tournament

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which Current Pair from The Bachelor & Its Spinoffs Deserves the Winning Rose?

Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Met Gala

Here's Why Relatively Nat & Liv's Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Can't Wait for the 2019 Met Gala

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.