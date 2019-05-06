Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Firstborn Child May Inherit These Cherished Family Items

by Corinne Heller | Mon., May. 6, 2019 11:00 AM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's child may inherit some very special family heirlooms.
Just a few hours have passed since the royal family welcomed yet another addition into the fold, a baby boy who Meghan and Harry announced via Instagram is a baby boy. So what meaningful possessions can the newborn look forward to as he grows up inside palace walls?
Among them is an engraved Cartier Tank Française watch, worth at least $5,500, that the actress-turned-Duchess of Sussex bought several years ago.
"When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch]," she told HELLO! Canada in 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."
Perhaps she will give the watch to her son instead.
The couple's child may also inherit an emerald-cut aquamarine ring that once belonged to Harry's late mother Princess Diana, which the Duchess of Sussex wore to one of her and her husband's wedding receptions in 2018.
Meghan and Harry's child may also inherit the duchess' engagement ring, which include two stones come from Diana's personal collection.
When the couple's child is christened, the baby will likely wear the famous handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, worn by all three of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. Harry, William, their father Prince Charles and even Queen Elizabeth II herself wore the original outfit at their own christenings.
Meghan and Harry's child will one day likely also inherit their new home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor Castle. The couple recently moved into the renovated property from their small apartment at Kensington Palace in London.
Meghan gave birth to the couple's first baby on Monday, May 6.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," their announcement read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."
The confirmation of the baby's birth came shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed Markle had gone into labor with Harry by her side.
