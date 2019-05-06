Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Firstborn Child May Inherit These Cherished Family Items

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's child may inherit some very special family heirlooms.

Just a few hours have passed since the royal family welcomed yet another addition into the fold, a baby boy who Meghan and Harry announced via Instagram is a baby boy. So what meaningful possessions can the newborn look forward to as he grows up inside palace walls?

Among them is an engraved Cartier Tank Française watch, worth at least $5,500, that the actress-turned-Duchess of Sussex bought several years ago.

"When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch]," she told HELLO! Canada in 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Perhaps she will give the watch to her son instead.