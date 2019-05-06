Inside the Lap of Luxury of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby

Congratulations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," the Palace stated via the couple's Instagram account. "Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The Palace revealed Harry was present for the birth and that other members of the royal family have been notified of the happy news.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace stated. "The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

Of course, the proud papa was over the moon.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," he said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."