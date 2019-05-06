Meghan Markle Gives Birth: Look Back at Her Pregnancy Style

REX/Shutterstock; PA Wire; Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 6, 2019 8:30 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child!
The Palace announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a baby boy.
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526 hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3 oz," the Palace revealed. "The Duke was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
Of course, the proud father was over the moon.
"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," Harry said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."
Prince William also congratulated the pair on the happy news.
It's hard to believe it's been six months since the couple announced the pregnancy news during their first royal tour as a married couple.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace, their former royal household, announced at the time. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
Over the course of her pregnancy, royal admirers watched the duchess serve up some serious style.
Welcome to the royal family, little one!
