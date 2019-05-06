Emma Roberts Reflects on Evan Peters Split And the "Highs and Lows" of Life

Emma Roberts has lived in the public eye for quite some time now, which means so have her relationships.

The American Horror Story actress is Cosmopolitan's June issue cover star and opened up about romance, breakups and how she spends her me-time.

Roberts has moved on from her on-and-off relationship with AHS co-star and her ex-fiancé Evan Petersand is now spending time with the actor Garrett Hedlund. The two of them have been spotted out together a few times and are just "exploring a relationship" at this point. It's "definitely not anything serious yet."

The 28-year-old told Cosmo that she's very private when it comes to relationships.

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she said.

Roberts elaborated a bit on why it's "hard enough to be with someone by yourself" as a celebrity.