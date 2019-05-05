Reality Bites Cast Has a 25th Anniversary Reunion While Lost Boys Stars Reunite Too

Cue The Knack's "My Sharona!" Are we excited about this Reality Bites reunion? Hey, we are bursting with fruit flavor.

Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawk, Janeane Garofalo and Ben Stiller, also the film's director, reunited at a 25th anniversary screening of the cult 1994 film at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday. The event featured a surprise appearance by Lisa Loeb, who performed her hit ballad "Stay (I Missed You)" off the movie's soundtrack (Hawk also directed her music video).

The film depicted a group of Generation X-ers navigating the harsh reality of a post-college world and an unrelenting job market in the '90s. It featured a love triangle between Winona's main character, Lelaina, her longtime friend, master slacker and cynic Troy (Hawk) and new "yuppie cheeseball" TV channel exec beau Michael (Stiller), who she hopes can kickstart her career in filmmaking.