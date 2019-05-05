JWoww Praises Son Greyson on His Speech Progress as They Celebrate His 3rd Birthday

"Today you turn 3," she wrote. "This past year flew by so fast. I had you start early intervention 2 days after your second birthday. You didn't know your name, you didn't know how to say mommy... as you turn three, you know countless words, call me mommy 10394 times a day and your smile has grown 10x. To my perfect son, happy birthday... I'll continue to hold you every night until my last breath."

JWoww also posted a sweet video of her and daughter Meilani Matthews, 4, wishing Greyson a happy birthday, as he happily plays with the family dog.

The reality star's ex and their dad also shared pics of Greyson and a video of him opening presents with the family.