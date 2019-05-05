Adam Sandler Performed His Chris Farley Tribute Song on SNL and Everyone Was in Tears

There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Adam Sandler took to the SNL stage he and Chris Farley once shared and paid tribute to his late co-star with a touching song.

Farley, one of the most popular Saturday Night Live performers of all time, died of a drug overdose at age 33 in 1997. He and Sandler were co-stars in the early and mid-90s. On Saturday, Sandler returned to the NBC sketch comedy series for the first time in two decades, this time as a first-time host, and performed a tribute song to Farley that he had debuted on his Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh, which was released in October.

"After a show he'd drink a quart of Jack Daniels," Sandler sang. "Then stick the bottle right up his ass / But hungover as hell / That catholic boy always showed up to morning mass / We tell him, 'Slow down, you'll end up like [the late John] Belushi and [the late John] Candy' / He said, 'Those guys are my heroes, that's all fine and dandy / I ain't making that stuff up / That's the truth about my boy Chris Farley."