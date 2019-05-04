Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli Buys New Furniture After Moving Out of Family's Home

Somebody hand Olivia Jade Giannulli an Allen wrench because she might need it for her new IKEA furniture.

The 19-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli was spotted at the Swedish home goods store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy. She attempted to go incognito in a black crop top, grey Free City sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, pink baseball cap and oval sunglasses.

Olivia's Ikea outing comes just one day after E! News learned that she moved out of her family's Bel Air home amid the sweeping college admissions scandal that has rocked the nation and implicated 50 people, including Felicity Huffman.

A source told E! News recently that the YouTube star packed her bags and got out because she "wants more privacy." It turns out she "hasn't been staying there full time for the last few months" anyway.

The insider gave some more insight into Olivia's head space and how she's been feeling as controversy around her college admission to USC continues to swirl.