Things Got Rowdy During Katharine McPhee's Surprise Bachelorette Party

Katharine McPhee got a different kind of encore after her London performance of Waitress on Saturday.

The lead actress in the musical walked offstage only to be surprised by her co-stars who threw her a wild bachelorette party.

In one picture, the American Idol runner-up wore a veil with the word "Bride" in the center of it as well as a "bride-to-be" sash. Per bachelorette party fashion, she took shots out of a shot necklace.

McPhee revealed in the picture added to her Instagram Story that it was "a surprise bachelorette party!!!"

The 35-year-old shared a mirror selfie on Instagram smiling with her "bride" veil, sash and diamond engagement ring on full display.

"The future is happy and bright," she captioned it.