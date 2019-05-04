Kim Kardashian Calls Her Kids "My Life" as Due Date Approaches

There's no shortage of sibling love in the Kardashian-West household.

Kim Kardashian shared an absolutely adorable snapshot of two of the three kids she has with husband Kanye West. In the picture, Saint West sits next to his little sister Chicago West on the couch and looks like he's just about ready to plant a big kiss on his sister's cheek.

Saint looks comfortable as ever in a matching rose-colored shorts and shirt duo while Chi keeps it sweet in a white dress, baby Yeezys and her hair in pigtails.

"My babies are my life!!!!" the KKW Beauty owner captioned the picture.

Their big sister North West wasn't in the photo, but she, too, gets her fair share of Instagram shout-outs by her famous mom. Perhaps she was off invading Kim's closet? It definitely wouldn't be the first time.