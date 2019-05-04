Jersey Shore the Next Generation! Stars' Kids Unite at Snooki's Baby Sprinkle

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 4, 2019 2:00 PM
It's Jersey Shore, the next generation!
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who is pregnant with her third child, celebrated her upcoming arrival on Saturday at a baby sprinkle, a toned-down version of a baby shower. Attendees included her Jersey Shore BFF Jenni "JWoww" Farley and fellow co-star Deena Cortese, who brought their kids.
The adults posted on Instagram photos of Snooki's son Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and daughter Giovanna LaValle, 4, sitting with JWoww's eldest child, daughter Meilani Mathews, 4, and Cortese's 4-month-old son Christopher John Buckner, aka C.J.
"Some of 2.0," JWoww wrote. "Lorenzo is so handsome here I can't deal."
The reality star and ex Roger Mathews' son Greyson Mathews, who will turn 3 on Sunday, was not pictured. Nor was Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro, and co-star DJ Pauly D's 5-year-old daughter Amabella Sophia Markert.
"Jersey Shore 2.0 minus Grey, Arianna & Amabella ❤️ #family," Snooki wrote.
"Jersey Shore Kiddos ❤️ celebrating Nicole and Baby Angelo today #jerseyshore #sprinkle #jerseykids," Cortese wrote, referring to Snooki and husband Jionni LaValle's chosen name for their third child, a boy.
Instagram / Snooki
The guests of honor.
Instagram / Snooki
"Had such an amazing sprinkle! My family did amazing spoiling baby Angelo! Thanks to my mawma @stephanie_b22 for baking this delicious cake for me! I'm a lucky girl #BabyAngelo," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / JWoww
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's son and daughter Lorenzo and Giovanna appear with Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughter Meilani and Deena Cortese's son Christopher, aka C.J.
Instagram / Deena Cortese
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's son and daughter Lorenzo and Giovanna appear again with Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughter Meilani and Deena Cortese's son Christopher, aka C.J.
Instagram / Snooki
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi showcases her baby bump, days before she says she is due to give birth to baby No. 3, son Angelo.
Instagram / Snooki
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi showcases one of her future son Angelo's presents.
Instagram / Snooki
Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughter is ready to get back inside.
Instagram / Snooki
Nicole Snooki" Polizzi's daughter enjoys some time in the pool.
Instagram / Snooki
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughters are besties, just like their moms!
Instagram / Snooki
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her kids Giovanna and Lorenzo appear with her and Deena Cortese and her baby boy C.J.
Instagram / Snooki
Deena Cortese's son C.J. says hello.
Instagram / Snooki
Many refreshments were served at the sprinkle.
Instagram / Snooki
Just go straight to the good stuff.
Instagram / JWoww
The reality star enjoys a Rice Krispie treat.
Instagram / Snooki
Someone had too much fun last night...
Snooki wore a $35 blue and white tie dye lace-up sleeveless dress from her own collection to the party. Guests enjoyed dishes such as shrimp cocktail and various hors d'oeuvres. There was also a two-tiered baby blue cake. Outside, the children had fun splashing about in a pool.
Snooki later revealed, while showing off her baby sprinkle gifts, that baby Angelo was "coming like, next week."
JWoww also shared a video from the baby sprinkle on her Instagram Story.
"Remember my first baby shower?" Snooki says in the clip.
"I was drunk the whole time," a guest says.
"We got drunk and we sobered up," JWoww said.
This time was a little bit different.
"Bitch is hungover at my unborn child's shower," Snooki wrote on her Instagram Story, on a video of JWoww sitting and flipping her off. "Mess ❤️."
