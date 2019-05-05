See Blake Lively's Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Blake Lively has become a style icon over the years, turning heads in jaw-dropping outfits.

When she's not dazzling audiences on the screen, the Gossip Girl alum is inspiring fashionistas everywhere with her style choices, especially at the Met Gala. It was recently announced that Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, who are currently expecting their third child together, are on the committee for this year's 2019 Met Gala, taking place tomorrow, May 6. While the couple's attendance at the fashion event hasn't been confirmed, fans are hoping to see the A-list duo strike a pose on the red carpet.

Last year, Lively stunned at the 2018 Met Gala, making best dressed lists all over the world with her crimson Versace gown.