Why Fans Think Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran Are Collaborating on New Music

Fans are a belieber of this Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran theory: many are speculating the two superstars are secretly collaborating on new music.

Earlier this week, both the 25-year-old singer and the "Shape of You" star have posted cryptic (and cheesy) photos of each other.

The "Baby" crooner took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and Sheeran in front of green screens. The two wore colorful tees that kinda sorta complemented each other.

"10," Justin wrote on all of three posts of him and Ed. While the two appeared to take their photos separately, fans quickly Photoshopped them together.

"Photoshop spoon," the 28-year-old singer captioned his version of the photo, which was an altered image of the two posing together.

Immediately, this sent fans into a frenzy.

"If this is a tease for a colab [sic] Im gonna cry. Literally my two fkn idols," one person wrote. "Finally!!," Rita Ora commented.