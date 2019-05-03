Former YouTube Star Austin Jones Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Pornography Charge

Austin Jones has learned his fate.

Nearly two years after his arrest on child pornography charges, the YouTube star was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago tells E! News, "Austin Jones was sentenced this afternoon to 10 years in prison with 8 years of supervised release, which is essentially probation. Jones will be back in court on Monday where a judge will determine when he will begin serving his sentence. It's possible the judge could send him to prison as soon as Monday."

Back in June 2017, the formerly popular YouTuber, followed by thousands online for his a cappella covers, was arrested and charged with two counts of production of child pornography. In February, the 26-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.