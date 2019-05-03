The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

Johnny Galecki is going to be a dad!

The Big Bang Theory actor and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer announced the special baby news on Instagram on Friday, April 3.

"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," the 44-year-old star shared on social media, alongside a few photos of him with his lady love. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families."

He continued, "There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

Meyer also revealed the exciting news on her Instagram, where she wrote, "So happy to announce that we are having a baby! There couldn't be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy."