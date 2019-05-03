The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

Alaina Meyer, Johnny Galecki

Instagram

Johnny Galecki is going to be a dad!

The Big Bang Theory actor and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer announced the special baby news on Instagram on Friday, April 3.

"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," the 44-year-old star shared on social media, alongside a few photos of him with his lady love. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families."

He continued, "There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

Meyer also revealed the exciting news on her Instagram, where she wrote, "So happy to announce that we are having a baby! There couldn't be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy."

Similar to Galecki's statement, Alaina asked for fans to give them "privacy" during this time.

Alaina Meyer, Johnny Galecki, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She added, "We are celebrating with close friends and family, and we are happy to share the news with you."

In addition to Johnny's announcement, his fellow co-star Lauren Lapkus commented on his post. "beautiful! congratulations," she wrote.

The news of Meyer's pregnancy comes hours after the 44-year-old actor celebrated The Big Bang Theory's wrap party. Galecki joked on Instagram that he "brought two dates" for the "special occasion." In hindsight, it's easy to see what he meant.

Last year, the cute couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 People's Choice Awards. In September, the two made their relationship Instagram official, despite being together two months prior.

Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!

