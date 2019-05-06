EXCLUSIVE!

How Kaitlyn Bristowe Found Her "Everything" in Jason Tartick After The Bachelorette

  • By
    &

by Amanda Williams & Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Instagram

Love happens in mysterious ways when you're in Bachelor Nation.

When Kaitlyn Bristowe first became part of the ABC franchise, she immediately caught the attention of viewers with her wicked sense of humor and fun personality when she was a contestant on Chris Soules' season.

She made such a great impression that she was chosen to be The Bachelorette in 2015. While she may not have received the perfect ending with Shawn Booth, the Off the Vine podcast host has been experiencing a new romance with The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.

"Jason is the most stable human being I've ever met in my life. He is an absolute rock for me. I've never met anyone like that," Kaitlyn gushed to E! News exclusively when celebrating her new Dew scrunchies collection. "I don't even know how to put it into worlds of the kind of person he is. He's just the kind of person that your dad would hope you would marry."

She continued, "He's everything. He's hilarious. He's so driven. He's smart. He's well-spoken. He loves his family. He's romantic. Like, he's everything."

Photos

Bachelor Nation Reveals Their Favorite Bachelorette

Fortunately for fans, they've been able to experience some of this love story through social media or through her PodcastOne show that just wrapped up a successful Spring Break tour throughout the country.

Despite dating long distance, Kaitlyn says Jason is the "best communicator I've ever met" and they always make sure to be on the same page.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Instagram

"I think healthy communication is what makes long distance work and a lot of Facetimes," Kaitlyn shared. "To be honest, we've been really fortunate enough to fly and travel and be able to meet up on the weekends so I still get to see him quite a bit for doing long distance—especially given that we are from Seattle to Nashville. We're pretty lucky."

While the couple doesn't have any immediate plans to move closer to each other, they have a trip to Mexico together on the agenda.

And despite some critics who originally thought Kaitlyn jumped into a relationship too soon after her split, the businesswoman is focused on all the support she has received from fans and followers alike.

"I really couldn't believe how many people were supporting us and could genuinely see the happiness between us," Kaitlyn explained. "I just always know that at the end of the day, I think I knew for the past half of the year that [my last relationship] wasn't going to work and I tried to make it work and at the end of the day, he just couldn't see himself with me."

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Tiffany De La Llave.

Ultimately, there is so much in the present that Kaitlyn has to look forward to. In addition to an upcoming partnership with Wayfair and her expanding wine line, the businesswoman has a brand-new collection of Dew scrunchies set to be released May 15.

"I'm obsessed with my scrunchies! Not only because they're cute, but they're also the best quality," she explained to E! News. "The best way to describe [the new collection] is just the same but a little better. The ones that I got a year ago look like they're brand new and they feel like they're brand new. People loved it so much last time so we're giving the people what they want."

And for all those fans who showed up to her live Off the Vine podcast tapings wearing Dew scrunchies, she sees you and appreciates you.

"I get emotional every time because people just rock them on their wrist or they're in their hair," Kaitlyn recalled. "I just feel like it's more than just a product at this point and it's such a good community of women that come together and rock your scrunchies and be part of the scrunchies gang…It's so cool to see."

Make sure to watch Kaitlyn on The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! airing tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. And learn more about her Dew scrunchies online now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , The Bachelor , Reality TV , TV , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Teen Mom's Chelsea DeBoer Opens Up About Her "Severe" Panic Attacks After Baby No. 3

Bachelorette Reunion, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Emily Maynard, Rachel Lindsay

Bachelor Nation Reveals Their Favorite Bachelorettes of All Time

Alex Trebek, 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

Game of Thrones: Hookups and Showdowns

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Are Colt and Debbie Conspiring Against Larissa?

Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Song, SNL

Adam Sandler Performed His Chris Farley Tribute Song on SNL and Everyone Was in Tears

Danielle Fishel, Pregnant, Ben Savage, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Boy Meets World, Reunion, Dallas Fan Expo 2019

Boy Meets Danielle Fishel's Baby Bump: Pregnant Actress Reunites With Co-Stars for Hilarious Photo

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.