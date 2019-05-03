Tuca & Bertie and Dead To Me Should Be Your New Gal Pal Shows This Weekend

Dead To Me

Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate as Jen, a grieving widow who joins a support group, where she meets fellow griever Judy (Linda Cardellini). Judy's a bit quirky while Jen's very much not, but they quickly bond and become unlikely pals in a tough situation. That is, of course, not the end of the story, but we won't tell you what the rest of the story is. You will have to watch to find that out.

James Marsden also stars, and we'll just say we very much LOL'd at a line about a woman dying by falling down the stairs. (Shoutout to Keong Sim, who plays our new favorite pastor.)

Aside from the morbid humor and the unlikely friendship, this show is all about the performances from Applegate and Cardellini, who are delightful. This is Christina Applegate like you've never seen her before, and this is nearly-middle-aged women on TV like you've never seen them before, and that is certainly worth a watch.