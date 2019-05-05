Party Time! See Kristin Cavallari and Her Friends "Get Messy" in Mexico

Kristin Cavallari knows how to have a good time on vacation!

On Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James boss and husband Jay Cutler were joined by friends while in Cabo San Lucas for a getaway. Having already experienced some quality alone time, the Very Cavallari couple were ready to let loose in Mexico.

"I've had such a good time with Jay these past few days. We really got to reconnect, which was the whole point of us coming here," The Hills alum gushed in a confessional. "But, I'm gonna be honest, I'm excited for my friends to show up so that we can turn it up a notch."

Before long, Kristin and Jay were greeted by Nashville BFFs Kelly Henderson and Mark "Chuy" Block, as well as longtime friends Biegs, Pip, Justin and Jack. And the group certainly brought the party with them.

In order to properly kickoff their group vacation, Kristin and the crew boarded a bus headed to hot spot Squid Roe. "Tonight, we are going to one of my favorite places, Squid Roe," Kristin confesses to the Very Cavallari camera. "I've been going here since I was in high school."