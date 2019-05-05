Watch "Jennifer F--king Lawrence" Hilariously Roast Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Via FaceTime on KUWTK

Is Jennifer Lawrence the new Kardashian-Jenner matriarch?

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Oscar-winning actress surprised Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick with a FaceTime call—and it made it clear that there was a new momager in town.

The unexpected cameo took place when Lord Disick called Jenner about Art Vandelay's return (AKA Khloe's artist persona). However, it wasn't Jenner who answered the phone as "Jennifer f--king Lawrence" picked up the call.

"Not that you're not very famous and beautiful, but could I talk to Kris?" the father of three inquired.

"I am the new Kris," Lawrence quipped in response.

And the A-list actress took her new role seriously as she praised Kardashian's artistic eye. "I honestly think that that piece is completely legit," the Hunger Games alum assured the Revenge Body star.

J.Law, who is a big KUWTK fan, went on to gush that she and Kris were having a grand time too. In fact, the famed actress claimed that they "wouldn't be having this much fun" if the other KUWTK stars were present.