Chris Brown Calls Rihanna a "Queen" and Asks for New Music

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 3, 2019 11:43 AM

Chris Brown, Rihanna

Larry Busacca/WireImage

Chris Brown is hoping for some new Rihanna music, according to his recent Instagram comments.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old "Stay" singer took to social media to post a picture of herself in lingerie, promoting her Savage X Fenty line. The stunning photo, taken by Dennis Leupold, quickly received millions of likes on Instagram. The social media snap has also received over 35,000 comments, including one from her ex.

On Friday morning, Chris took to social media to comment on the photo of his ex-girlfriend, writing, "BOUGHT TO BREAK DA INTERNET! KEEPING RISING QUEEN."

The 29-year-old "Forever" artist also added in a separate comment, "MUSIC SOON PLEASE."

These comments from Chris, who was arrested 10 years ago after assaulting his then-girlfriend, were met with some critical replies.

Chris Brown, Rihanna, Instagram

Instagram

"@chrisbrownofficial get a job," one commenter wrote. "Stay away from her."

While another comment from a social media user simply reads, "@chrisbrownofficial no."

However, other responses praise Chris' "supportive" comments, calling him "sweet" for his messages.

Chris also received some criticism for commenting on another sexy Instagram photo of Rihanna back in November.

In response to her topless picture, Chris commented with the "flushed" emoji.

