Game of Thrones Creators Look Back on the Show's Failed Pilot

Once upon a time, Game of Thrones was almost totally dead in the water.

Before it became the version we all know and love today, the HBO epic began with a pilot that HBO refused to air "because they wanted people to watch the second episode," creator D.B. Weiss said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

He and co-creator David Benioff sat down with Kimmel to talk very briefly about the final few episodes and to mostly reminisce about how the show began, which was terribly.

"It didn't come out good?" Kimmel asked.

"No, we made every possible mistake," Benioff said.