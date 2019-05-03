Alicia Keys Dishes on Her Special—and Totally Sweet—Mother's Day Plans

For Mother's Day, Alicia Keys is packing her bags. 

The Grammy-winning star has some big plans in store for the upcoming holiday—featuring a very important guest. "I'm actually going on a little bit of a special trip," the songstress revealed to E! News' Melanie Bromley. While she kept the destination a surprise, she did hint at going somewhere abroad and revealed why it was so noteworthy. 

"I'm actually bringing my mama, so we're gonna have a real special bonafide Mother's Day zone," she said. 

Keys, who is a mom herself to sons Egypt and Genesis, shared why she's especially excited to have her mother, Teresa, along for the trip. 

"I was raised by my mother. I spent so much time with her. As far as I remember, every memory is mostly with her," the star recalled. "As time passes, you actually…you have kids, you have a family, you have a life, you have a career…you realize you don't see your mom as much as you really want to."

Keys continued, "I love getting to know her as a friend...We're best friends and we're equals and it's a really special place in the journey to come to."

In addition to her mom, Keys has another beloved female figure in her life: the one and only Oprah Winfrey

For how the star leans on the famed media mogul, check out E!'s interview with Keys at The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala honoring Winfrey in the clip above!

