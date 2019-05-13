Vote for Robert Pattinson's Best Role: From Harry Potter and Twilight to High Life and More

Everyone's favorite movie vampire, Robert Pattinson, is another year older!

The English actor turns 33 years old today and it seems like just yesterday he was competing for the Triwizard Cup in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and making his big screen debut. Yes, the 2005 Harry Potter film was Pattinson's first big box-office film and boy did his character Cedric Diggory make an impression.

Three years later, in 2008, the dreamy star became a leading actor and a massive success with his role of Edward Cullen in the first Twilight film. After that, his entire world changed and he was, and still is, known as the vampire who sparkled in the sun.

Throughout Pattinson's almost 15 years in the film world, he's continued to make a name for himself and prove that he has a lot of range when it comes to the roles he picks to portray.