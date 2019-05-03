Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Being Shamed for Using a Nanny

Khloe Kardashian is not going to stand for being mommy-shamed over having some extra help raising her daughter.

On Thursday, a fan posted on Instagram a recent paparazzi photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Good American apparel co-founder and single mom pushing 1-year-old True Thompson in a stroller as an unidentified woman follows. She has been seen out in public with the family before.

"Khloe acts like she can't go anywhere without her nanny," one person commented. "Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own, we all do it! What a joke. She literally can't go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny Wtf."

"I can go anywhere and everywhere with whom I choose to," Khloe replied. "I choose to treat everybody like family that is in my house. I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings. We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it's so fun to go places and create memories together. I hope you have a happy and blessed day. I also hope that you are very kind to the ones that are kind to you. The ones that are not, probably need your kindness even more."