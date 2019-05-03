EXCLUSIVE!

Chrissy Teigen Says 3-Year-Old Daughter Luna Is a "Spitfire"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's eldest child, daughter Luna, is coming into her own as the family spitfire.

The 33-year-old model and Lip Sync Battle host talked to E! News about raising the 3-year-old and the couple's 11-month-old son, Miles.

"Three is just such a dream," Teigen said at the recent 2019 City Harvest Gala in New York. "It's so funny. They have so much attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she's having. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire."

"I just love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the weird sentences that come out of her mouth," she continued. "We're like, 'Where did you get that?' It's so much fun. It's a surprise every day."

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

Last week, Teigen opened up to E! News about the challenge of raising two children under age 4.

"We've always liked that kind of controlled chaos," she said. "I think it's fun. I think when you hear both of them blabber at the same time or Luna talking and him screaming, and you don't know if it's a cry or if he's talking, I like that, I think it's fun, it reminds me of being on set. Like, there's never really a peaceful moment."

