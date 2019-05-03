Shawn Mendes Bares His Heart (and His Biceps) in "If I Can't Have You" Video

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 3, 2019 5:35 AM

Shawn Mendes

YouTube

Shawn Mendes is kicking off the weekend with some brand-new music.

The 20-year-old singer dropped his single "If I Can't Have You" on Friday along with a corresponding music video.

The two-time Grammy nominee wrote the song along with his longtime collaborators Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger and Nate Mercreau.

In the song, Mendes sings about how he can't get a special someone out of his mind and that "everything means nothing if I can't have you."  

For the music video, Mendes keeps it cool and casual. The song opens up with him lounging on a couch in sweats and a white tank top, which shows off his mega muscles. As the black and white short film continues, fans also see him sing about this love interest while playing the piano, running on a treadmill and lying in bed with a woman.

Mendes recently opened up about the new track during a FaceTime interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe.

"It's a confident pop record—is what it is—and it's clearly that for me," he said. "I am going through this phase right now where I'm testing out all the styles of music that I can possibly be doing, and pop is, like, what is in my blood—no pun intended."

Read

Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and More Must-See Summer Concerts

It looks like fans can expect more music from Mendes, too.

"In the last six months, I wrote about 45 songs and they're all over the place and different vibes," he added. "This is the one that consistently, every single time I play it for myself, consistently every time I  was playing it for friends and family, was giving people that smile."

Watch the music video to hear the new tune.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

