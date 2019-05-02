Miss USA 2019: 5 Things to Know About Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to meet your new Miss USA.

Earlier tonight, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey hosted the annual beauty pageant live from the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada.

While there were more than a few qualified ladies who were deserving of the crown, there could only be one winner.

Ultimately, Cheslie Kryst, who represented North Carolina, wowed the judges with her brains, beauty and talents, earning her the top score and title of Miss USA 2019. From her impeccable white gown to her perfectly answered questions, she's taking home the coveted crown.

For those who missed out on the show or simply want to learn more about the deserving contestant, we've got you covered. We scoured the web and found more than a few fun facts about Miss USA 2019, who also made history as the oldest contestant to ever win!

Get to know our girl, below as she embarks on this chapter and takes on her brand-new role.