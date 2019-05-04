Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom & Beyond

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., May. 4, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Cocktail Prom Dresses

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Prom is an exciting time of the year.

It's a milestone moment for high school students and it's one to be celebrated. And what better way to celebrate than in a fancy new outfit you bought specifically for the occasion? But let's be real: The last thing you want to do is spend a pretty penny on a cute dress you'll wear a total of one time.

That's a legit concern but if you shop with a cocktail dress theme in mind, trust us when we say you'll get a lot of wear out of these versatile prom dresses. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling, girl!

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Nordstrom Rack

FAME AND PARTNERS The Delta Sequin Dress

No prom is complete without at least one sequined dress in the room. 

SHOP NOW: $90 at Nordstrom Rack

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Revolve

Lovers + Friends Orchid Dress

There's something extremely sophisticated about this gorgeous green wrap dress. 

SHOP NOW: $188 at Revolve

 

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Revolve

NBD Tere Mini Dress

We love this royal blue dress so much we'd wear it as many places as possible, tbh. 

SHOP NOW: $148 at Revolve

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Nordstrom Rack

Eliza J Halter Satin Sheath Dress

A bold mermaid blue is just as fitting at prom as it will be at the next wedding you attend. 

SHOP NOW: $148 $70 at Nordstrom Rack

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Nordstrom Rack

Foxiedox Carmella Pleated Minidress

If an intricate pattern speaks to you for a special occasion, this seriously discounted mini dress is a winner. 

SHOP NOW: $180 $70 at Nordstrom Rack

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Boohoo

Off-the-Shoulder Skater Dress

Keep it simple and sweet with this pretty off-the-shoulder dress.

SHOP NOW: $30 $15 at Boohoo

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Nordstrom Rack

Harlyn Strapless Knot Gown

Go the gown route with a sultry burgundy number. 

SHOP NOW: $65 at Nordstrom Rack

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Revolve

Superdown Cicely Mini Dress

Something about a crisp white dress just feels oh-so-stylish.

SHOP NOW: $66 at Revolve

 

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Nordstrom Rack

NSR Madison Embroidered Mesh Dress

Love a delicate girly detail? Scoop up this embroidered floral stunner. 

SHOP NOW: $76 $40 at Nordstrom Rack

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Nordstrom Rack

Eliza J One Shoulder Sheath Dress

For a fancy take, this light pink one-shoulder sheath dress is our top pick. 

SHOP NOW: $148 $75 at Nordstrom Rack

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Boohoo

Satin Red Leopard Mini Dress

Are you the sassiest girl in your group? This red-hot satin leopard mini was made for you. 

SHOP NOW: $40 $20 at Boohoo

 

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Nordstrom Rack

Love, Nickie Lew Lace Back Double Skater Dress

We love a flirty skater dress for prom or any other date night. 

SHOP NOW: $27 at Nordstrom Rack

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Boohoo

Satin Square Neck Skater Dress

Speaking of skater dresses, how about this cute metallic one?

SHOP NOW: $50 $25 at Boohoo

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Revolve

Superdown Georgia Front Tie Mini Dress

This tie-front dress feels sexy but still classy. 

SHOP NOW: $66 at Revolve

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom

Revolve

Superdown Caty Tiered Mini Dress

This baby-pink mini dress is calling to us for prom and beyond. 

SHOP NOW: $68 at Revolve

