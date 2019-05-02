Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Ryan Reynolds

Now this is how you walk a red carpet!

On Thursday night, Blake Lively turned heads for all the right reasons at the New York City premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu. As it turns out, the Hollywood actress debuted her baby bump!

In other words, the former Gossip Girl star and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together.

Blake was all smiles when she revealed her bump in a sparkling yellow gown. As for Ryan, he also looked more than excited and handsome as he posed for photos with his leading lady.

The notoriously private couple are already proud parents to two kids. And while they try their best to give their children a private life, both parents have been able to gush about parenthood in rare interviews.