Bachelor Nation Reveals Their Favorite Bachelorettes of All Time

It's a reunion more than 15 years in the making!

Yes, it's hard to believe that 2003 is when Trista Sutter became ABC's very first Bachelorette. While the franchise was relatively new, the former Miami Heat dancer met Ryan Sutter on the show. And yes, they remain happily married today.

Fortunately for fans, the happy wife and mom will join many of your favorite Bachelorettes from the franchise for a special reunion episode airing tonight on ABC. It got us thinking of all the ladies who have taken a chance at love and signed up to find what could be their happily ever after on reality TV. In fact, Hannah B will have her chance later this month when a new season kicks off.

"I feel like she's going to be exactly what she should be because I feel like Hannah B is very self-deprecating...I feel like she's kind of like her own person and I think she's going to be that same way where she's true to herself," Kaitlyn Bristowe shared with E! News when celebrating her Dew scrunchies, which is a public re-release of a Frank Body collaboration. "Like every season, I think people are going to like her and people are going to dislike her, but I think she's going to stay true to who she is and that's your only way to find somebody."

Hannah's co-stars can't help but agree. After appearing on The Bachelor with Colton Underwood, several contestants immediately gravitated to Hannah B's personality and energy.