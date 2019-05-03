A 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Thanksgiving Invite Gets Painfully Awkward for Chantel and Pedro

The fight between Pedro and Chantel's family on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? may never be resolved.

In the exclusive clip above, Chantel and Pedro are making their way back from visiting Savannah when Chantel's mother calls to invite them to Thanksgiving. Pedro refuses to answer Karen.

It's incredibly uncomfortable.

"She invites me to the Thanksgiving for the family. And the, I, that's so weird because last time I saw her, she tried to call immigration for send me back to my country," Pedro says in a confessional.

The last time he saw her? That was the brawl.