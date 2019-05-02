You'll Never Believe How Rihanna Savagely Trolled Charlize Theron With a T-Shirt

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/WireImage
by Jamie Blynn | Thu., May. 2, 2019 10:49 AM
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/WireImage
Not even Charlize Theron can compete with Rihanna.
During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, the Long Shot actress revealed that, like parents, her publicist often plays favorites. "You want to think that your publicist thinks that you're worth putting out there in the world and that has to come from a very authentic place," the 43-year-old told Seth Meyers. "It's hard when your other client is somebody like Rihanna."
And let's just say, the singer takes precedence. For Theron's birthday, her publicist typically sends her "a little text," the star continued. "She was like, ‘Happiest birthday.' She didn't even write birthday. She wrote ‘bday.'" That's nothing compared to what Rihanna gets.
Not only did the Fenty beauty mogul have her over-the-top birthday greeting—"To my FAVORITE!!!!! I hope you are having a blast"—printed on a t-shirt but she also mailed the clothing to Theron!
"Rihanna wrote in the following email, 'I'm making a t-shirt of this and sending it to Charlize,'" she recalled. "I don't think my publicist ever thought that was going to happen."
Meyers, however, is certainly glad it did. "It's really funny," he laughed, holding up the shirt for the audience to see. "I was like, 'That's really nice of Rihanna to do that. But, I guess she has t-shirt money!"
Hear the entire savage story in the video above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?