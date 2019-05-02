Paget Brewster Has No Regrets About a Rule She Broke on Friends

Paget Brewster is just like us.

The Criminal Minds star revealed she's binge-watching Friends from the beginning and she just reached a very important part: Her arrival. Brewster played Kathy in season four of the hit comedy. The character originally dated Joey (Matt LeBlanc), but Chandler (Matthew Perry) quickly developed feelings for her. They eventually got together, but the romance was short-lived.

On her Twitter, Brewster revealed some key details about her time mixing it up with Joey, Chandler, Ross (David Schwimmer), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox).

"It was my first real acting job. I remember so little because I was so scared! The cast was so kind to me," she tweeted.