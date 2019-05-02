Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Not Let "Fear and Anxiety Win"

Justin Bieber has an uplifting message for you.

The star took to social media on Thursday with lengthy comments for his 111 million fans with his faith in mind.

"Don't stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind!" the 25-year-old star wrote online, quoting the King James Bible.

As Bieber continued, he reflected on struggles. "I havent believed the truth about myself I haven't believed I am loved I haven't believed I am forgiven it's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes [sic] about the the people who have betrayed me."