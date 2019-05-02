Look Back at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Road to Marriage

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
by Jamie Blynn | Thu., May. 2, 2019 8:23 AM
She may not get the Iron Throne, but Sophie Turner will always have Joe Jonas' heart.
The duo of nearly three years shocked fans after Wednesday night's Billboard Music Awards by eloping at the local Las Vegas chapel.
With an Elvis impersonator officiating, Dan + Shay performing and Diplo filming the moment for Instagram live, the Game of Thrones star, 23, and "Sucker" singer, 29, exchanged vows…and ring pops. The intimate crowd included his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively.
The surprise "I do" comes nearly two years after the duo—who, with encouragement from mutual pal Hailee Steinfeld, began dating in the fall of 2016—announced their engagement with an October 2017 Instagram post. "She said yes," Jonas captioned a photo, which showed off her stunning new sparkler.
"I'm still like, Holy sh-t! I'm engaged," she later told Marie Claire. "There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."
The pair celebrated their engagement the following month with a star-studded party at NYC's Mamo restaurant. At the intimate bash, dimly lit by candles, the lovebirds were feted by his DNCE band mates, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee, as well as his family.
Jonas and Turner, who asked co-star Maisie Williams to be a bridesmaid, may still be planning another, most likely larger, extravaganza this summer. "We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game," the groom said on The Late Late Show, referencing a rumored event in France. "So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."
INSTARimages.com
The duo held hands in Miami back in Dec. 2016.
Courtesy of Anne Charlotte
The first time the pair were spotted together was here—in November 2016.
AKM-GSI
The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in Dec. 2016.
J. Webber / Splash News
Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.
AKM-GSI
In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.
BKNY / AKM-GSI
The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.
Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.
Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.
James Devaney/GC Images
The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.
Gotham/GC Images
The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.
JD Images/Shutterstock
She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.
Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
The actress—along with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live.
