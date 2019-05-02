Look Back at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Road to Marriage

She may not get the Iron Throne, but Sophie Turner will always have Joe Jonas' heart.

The duo of nearly three years shocked fans after Wednesday night's Billboard Music Awards by eloping at the local Las Vegas chapel.

With an Elvis impersonator officiating, Dan + Shay performing and Diplo filming the moment for Instagram live, the Game of Thrones star, 23, and "Sucker" singer, 29, exchanged vows…and ring pops. The intimate crowd included his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively.

The surprise "I do" comes nearly two years after the duo—who, with encouragement from mutual pal Hailee Steinfeld, began dating in the fall of 2016—announced their engagement with an October 2017 Instagram post. "She said yes," Jonas captioned a photo, which showed off her stunning new sparkler.