Offset Hit With Arrest Warrant for Criminal Property Damage

Offset is a wanted man.
On Wednesday night, the rapper popped up on the red carpet alongside his famous wife Cardi Bto attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. However, police in his native Georgia want to arrest him.
According to a representative from the Sandy Springs Police Department, a warrant was issued on April 28 for alleged criminal damage of property. The representative could not confirm an arrest at this time, matching the fact that Offset was at the ceremony on Wednesday night.
E! News has reached out to the star's attorney for comment.
According to a report from ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the arrest warrant stems from an incident inside a Target. Video online appears to show the Migos star smacking a cell phone out of a fan's hand while the fan is recording.
Per reporter Mike Petchenik, police said the phone was worth $800.
This is not Offset's first brush with the law. He is also facing a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and an improper lane change stemming from a July 2018 arrest. However, a felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime was dropped.