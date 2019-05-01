Everything We Know About Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Secret Las Vegas Wedding

What happens in Vegas ends up on Diplo's Instagram.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner learned that firsthand when they decided to up and secretly get married at a chapel in good ole Las Vegas. The DJ was the one to share the happy news and more with the rest of the world.

Although, it must be noted that the occasion wasn't exactly a big secret to those with ties to the stars. In fact, it seems like a lot of musicians knew about the big day. Khalid, Dan + Shay and the rest of the Jonas Brothers witnessed the actress and singer exchange their I Do's. The country music duo even performed their romantic song, "Speechless," as Sophie walked down the aisle.

It only makes sense that so many A-listers made the guest list since it was so conveniently timed. Just hours before, the famous guests attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed.