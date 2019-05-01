Drake Dethrones Taylor Swift to Win Most Billboard Music Awards of All Time

Drake has good reason to be all up in his feelings tonight.

The Scorpion rapper officially dethroned Taylor Swiftat the 2019 Billboard Music Awards as the artist with the most awards ever from the show. Drake walked into the evening with 17 (!) nominations and he did pretty well for himself throughout the night. He now has a total of 27 Billboard Music Awards.

The "God's Plan" rapper won a number of awards at the show, including Billboard Top 200 Album, Top Male Artist and Top Artist. During his many acceptance speeches, the 32-year-old urged his fellow artists and fans to spread the love and not shy away from telling people how you feel.

"We just got back from our tour recently in Europe and we spent a lot of nights talking to each other and conversing. We've obviously had an unfortunate series of losses within our business and I want to encourage everybody to let other artists know how you feel about them," he asserted during his Top Male Artist speech.

Drake was likely alluding to the tragic death of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. The rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in Florida on June 18, 2018, was posthumously nominated for 10 awards.