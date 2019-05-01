Paula Abdul Receives Standing Ovation After Nostalgic 2019 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Paula Abdul is proving her icon status on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards stage.

The former American Idol showed she's a force to be reckoned with when she performed a six-minute medley of her classic songs at the close of the jam-packed show. Dressed in a black shimmering cabaret outfit, the artist took to the stage to tap-dance for her hit "Straight Up" before climbing the stage and literally jumping into a sea of men. As the men caught the singer, she sang "Vibeology," before strutting into a performance of "Opposites Attract" with MC Skat Kat himself.

She got the crowd up on their feet when she and a troupe of dancers shimmied across the stage and into the audience of amazed viewers. To say Paula ended the show on a high-note is an understatement. Confetti literally blasted into the sky as the singer's impressive performance drew to a close.