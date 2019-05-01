Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs Dazzle in Pastel at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
It's a pastel dream tonight!
Music's biggest stars are pulling out all of the stops for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with their major style moments on the red carpet. The star-studded event, which is being held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, is proving to be one of the more fashion-forward events of the year. And it seems many celebs are feeling the spring season, because pastel outfits took over the red carpet.
From lavender gowns to yellow 'fits, everyone went for something more dreamy and whimsical when it came to their style choices. It basically looked like Taylor Swift's Instagram page, which is chock-full of pastel colors.
Speaking of, all eyes turned to the "ME!" singer, who lit up the room with her RaisaVanessa mini dress, which featured larger-than-life ruffles and lace in a pretty lavender hue. Another notable outfit? Jessica Serfaty, who made everyone green with envy over her celadon gown. From its sheer bodice, beaded details and feathery hem, her ensemble was a sight to see.
To see all of the colorful ensembles that hit the red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Currently the queen of pastel, Swift brings the drama to the red carpet with this dreamy RaisaVanessa mini dress.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jessica Serfaty
Green with envy! The 28-year-old actress dazzles in her celedon gown that features a feathery hem and sheer bodice.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
The Booksmart actress looks like a ray of sunshine with this yellow Moschino number.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Katelyn Jae
The blonde beauty shows off her growing baby bump in this light blue two-piece.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Go big or go home! The 26-year-old actress and singer shuts down the awards ceremony with this over-the-top lavender dress, which features ruffles galore.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cardi B
While this is slightly brighter than other dresses, it's still in the pastel family. She serves us Cher realness with this co-ord set.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
Taylor Swift
The "ME!" singer opens the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with this custom flashy bodysuit by Jessica Jones that looks like a baton-twirler's outfit. We're living for those baby blue boots.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cameron Dallas
Hello, spring! Dallas skips the classic tux and opts for something more more poppy with his flower-printed pants and white shirt.
