See Blake Lively, Rihanna and More Stars' Looks at the 2009 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 2, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kirsten Dunst, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Since the Met Gala started in 1948, it seems like it's only gotten better and better as the years go by.

There are dozens of themes that come to mind when thinking about the almost-aristocratic event, but very few compare to the history-making galas that took place in the 2000s. One of the themes that comes to mind when thinking about the ultra-exclusive event is the "Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" ball in 2009.

That year, Kate Moss beautifully served as the event's co-chair along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, designer Marc Jacobs and Justin Timberlake. To say it was a star-studded night is quite the understatement. Candid moments between the hosts and actors like Jimmy Fallonand Kate Hudson took place, along with appearances from stars from Gossip Girl.

Not to mention the fashion trends that were featured on the carpet. Neon, gold and more styles took center stage!

Photos

$30,000 Tickets, an Age Limit and a No Selfie Rule: 16 Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

Check out the gallery below to see all the best looks from 2009!

Amber Rose, Kanye West, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Amber Rose & Kanye West

Revisiting this duo's appearance at the soiree had us saying, "I love it."

Liv Tyler, Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney, Kate Bosworth, 2009 MET Gala

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Liv Tyler, Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney & Kate Bosworth

Laughs and fashion tips were definitely shared between this fierce foursome at the elite event.

Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, 2009 MET Gala

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Penn Badgley & Blake Lively

Spotted on the steps of the Met: Lonely Boy and S on a date night at the ball.

Article continues below

Rihanna, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rihanna

The singer truly shined bright like a diamond in this tuxedo look.

Miranda Kerr, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

It's too bad hubby Evan Spiegel hadn't invented Snapchat yet, cause this was a snap-worthy moment.

Cindy Crawford, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The actress brings the movie The Devil Wears Prada to life with this couture fashion moment.

Article continues below

Kate Beckinsale, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale

It was a serendipitous occasion for the Underworld star, who wore a Marchesa gown.

Victoria Beckham, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

Its as if the Met Gala was made for fashion gurus like the Spice Girls star, who sports her signature pout.

Renee Zellweger, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Renee Zellweger

The actress had people green with envy in this curve-hugging gown.

Article continues below

Katy Perry, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Katy Perry

California gurls are truly unforgettable and this look was proof.

Jessica Alba, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jessica Alba

This royal blue look definitely turned heads on the red carpet.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen

The model and football player proved why they are "couple goals" on the Met Gala red carpet.

Article continues below

Emma Roberts, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emma Roberts

This Scream Queen had the photographers in a roar with her bold red cocktail dress.

Mary-Kate Olsen, 2009 MET Gala

HANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mary-Kate Olsen

As always, Mary-Kate proved that vintage fashion reigns supreme.

Eva Mendes, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Eva Mendes

Before she fell in Crazy, Stupid, Love with Ryan Gosling, this actress was stuntin' at the Met Gala.

Article continues below

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, 2009 MET Gala

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon

Friends forever! These two pals ditched their dates for a quick photo-opp with each other.

Emma Stone, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emma Stone

This actress' look got an Easy A for creativity and style.

Cindy Crawford, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

The model proved her It Girl status in an electric blue dress from Versace.

Article continues below

Heidi Klum, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The model wears a gorgeous black and purple J. Mendel gown that demanded attention on the red carpet.

Kirsten Dunst, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Fringe, beads and lace never looked better than on the Elizabethtown star.

Selma Blair, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Selma Blair

The Sweetest Thing about this ensemble is the blue clutch that functioned as a major statement piece.

Article continues below

Ciara, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ciara

Curves were on full display in this slinky black, long-sleeve dress.

Marc Jacobs, Kate Moss, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Marc Jacobs & Kate Moss

Who better to represent 2009's theme than the model and muse herself?

Ashley Olsen, Justin Bartha, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Ashley Olsen & Justin Bartha

This couple was the National Treasure for the year of 2009.

Article continues below

Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

The actors attended the ball, just months before they wed in a romantic ceremony.

Tyra Banks, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Tyra Banks

This model showed how to pull off the perfect smize.

Madonna, 2009 MET Gala

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna

The singer brings back the finger-less gloves for a night out on the town.

Article continues below

Bradley Cooper, Caroline Winberg, 2009 MET Gala

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper & Caroline Winberg

A star was born on the Met Gala red carpet when B. Coops wore this dashing look.

Eva Longoria, Tony Parker, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Eva Longoria & Tony Parker

No Desperate Housewives here! The former ABC star and her ex made for a stunning red carpet couple.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

This married couple brought sexy back with their stunning red carpet looks.

Article continues below

Rosario Dawson, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Rosario Dawson

This is the face you make when you know you be lookin' like a snack!

Leighton Meester, Emmy Rossum, 2009 MET Gala

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Leighton Meester & Emmy Rossum

Shameless met Gossip Girl in this candid moment of the actresses on the red carpet.

Rose Byrne, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rose Byrne

The actress earned major fashion credits for sporting a bold look for the boundary-pushing event.

Article continues below

Elizabeth Hurley, 2009 MET Gala

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley

It's safe to say Austin Powers would approve of this groovy look. 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Donald & Melania Trump

The future President and First Lady of the United States did date night in style.

Ivanka Trump, 2009 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump

The future First Daughter walks the carpet in a couture gown.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , VG , Photos , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Serena Williams

From Tennis Courts to Red Carpets: Inside Serena Williams' Rise to Fashion Royalty

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Mother's Day Matching Outfits for You & Your Mini-Me

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Was Endgame for Chris Pratt

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Car, Blow Kiss

How Princess Charlotte Is Secretly Winning Everyone Over as the Sassiest Little Royal

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Personalized Mother's Day Gifts We Love

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Everything We Know About Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Secret Las Vegas Wedding

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married in Las Vegas

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.