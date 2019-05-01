Joe Jonas Dancing to Taylor Swift's ''ME!'' at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Is All of Us

We totally feel you, Joe Jonas!

Taylor Swift and Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie kicked off the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with an epic opening performance at the MGM Garden Area in Las Vegas. It was complete with a drumline and a fairy tale-like set. While everyone got their butts off their seats to dance to Swift's opening number, fans caught the 29-year-old star "bopping" to her new jam. And we feel seen.

The Twitter user, @onthedanlowe, captured the super relatable moment and shared a short video clip online. "Ok @joejonas is bopping to @taylorswift13's opening #BBMAs," they captioned their post. In that same thread, another user pointed out, "It seems that Sophie actually likes the song."

She sure did!

In the footage, you can see the Jonas Brothers member is feeling Taylor's performance, as he and his soon-to-be wife, Sophie Turner, are moving along to the newly released single.