Mother's Day Matching Outfits for You & Your Mini-Me

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 2, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is almost here, and moms and their daughters alike have got big plans for the day.

Whether you've got a fancy brunch, a casual picnic or something else in-between planned, you're going to need to figure out your outfit. And, quite frankly, we can't think of a better moment in time to twin with your little one. What do we mean by twinning? Exactly what it sounds like! Moms and mini-mes can go all-out with printed floral frocks, or keep it low-key with coordinating jewelry. Really, it's up to you!

Just be sure to get that camera ready, these are darling looks you're going to want to remember.

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Gingham Dresses

If you're spending the day in the park for a picnic, we can't think of a better coordinating pattern than gingham. 

SHOP NOW: Old Navy Sleeveless Gingham Shirt Dress for Toddler Girls, $20; Old Navy Waist-Defined Wrap-Front Gingham Midi for Women, $45

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Boho Striped Chevron Maxi Dresses

Calling all beach girls! These casual Americana themed maxis are too cute for your next mommy and me date.

SHOP NOW: Summer Cute Mommy and Me Boho Striped Chevron Maxi Dresses, $13-$20 at Amazon

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Mini + Me Interlocking Hearts Bracelet Set

For a lower-key take on the matching with mom motif, why not take these dainty everyday bracelets for a spin? 

SHOP NOW: $65 at Gorjana

Article continues below

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Kentucky Derby Roses Dresses

These Kentucky Derby-approved dresses are for the mom and daughter duo that doesn't mind being extra. 

SHOP NOW: Vineyard Vines Official Style of the Kentucky Derby® Off The Shoulder Run For The Roses Dress, $188; Vineyard Vines Girls Kentucky Derby Run For The Roses Dress, $80

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Camo Slip On Sneakers

For the cool mom and her equally as cool mini me, these camo slip-ons are a shoe in (get it?). 

SHOP NOW:  Rothy's Kids Yellow Puppy Camo, $55; Rothy's Womens Grey Camo Slip On, $125

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Pretty Pink Dresses

If you and your little one are girliest when you're together, you'll be sitting pretty in these pastel pink dresses. 

SHOP NOW:  Maisonette Lali *Exclusive* Womens Magnolia Dress, Jasmine, $180; Maisonette Lali Jaipur Dress Jasmine, $58 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Mini + Me Power Gemstone Star Adjustable Bracelet Set

Hippie moms and babes will delight in these super cute gemstone bracelets—complete with adjustable star charms. 

SHOP NOW: $75 at Gorjana

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Garden Print Dresses

If prim and proper is your jam, these garden-themed dresses are ideal for mommy and me tea time! 

SHOP NOW: Maisonette Banjanan Adult Iris Dress in Black Kashmir Garden, $270; Maisonette Banjanan Iris Dress, Black Kashmir Garden, $125

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Butterfly Print Party Beach Cami Dress

For the girls that love a pop of color, these quirky butterfly dresses will be a hit. 

SHOP NOW: PopReal Mommy and Me Off-Shoulder Butterfly Print Party Beach Cami Dress, $16-$26 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Mommy and Me Matching Sets

Maxi Floral Dresses

Headed to Mother's Day brunch? These floral maxis are all age appropriate! 

SHOP NOW: Yaffi Mommy and Me Matching Maxi Floral Printed Ruffles Dresses, $14-$19 at Amazon

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Mother's Day , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Serena Williams

From Tennis Courts to Red Carpets: Inside Serena Williams' Rise to Fashion Royalty

E-Comm: Personalized Mother's Day Gifts

Personalized Mother's Day Gifts We Love

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs Dazzle in Pastel at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

See All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Katelyn Jae, Kane Brown, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

See All of the Red Carpet Couples at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Maluma, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Maluma Reveals Why He Calls Madonna ''Ms. Crazy'' Ahead of Their 2019 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Outrageous Fashion Looks at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.