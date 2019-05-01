See All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:54 PM

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Glitter and glamour are ruling the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. 

At this year's award show in Las Vegas, all of the music industry stars are making bold statements in sequined dresses and statement pieces that are inspiring all of our summer fashion dreams. From golden dresses to bold suits, the red carpet looks are turning heads from every corner of the fashion world.

Moreover, a mix between casual and formal-wear appears to be the leading the pack on the Las Vegas carpet. Plenty of women and men are mixing tennis shoes and suits, which we're totally here for. 

Taylor SwiftOlivia Wilde and Ciara are just a few of the stars who are making statements on the carpet.

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

To see the best looks from tonight's show, check out the gallery below!

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe, Nick & Kevin Jonas

These creative looks have us "Burnin' Up" with style inspiration.

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

There are so many words to use to describe this look, but the best adjective is AwesoME!

Jennifer Hudson, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Somebody needs to shine a "Spotlight" on this glam and powerful suit.

Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

It may have been a few months since she wed Nick Jonas, but PeeCee is giving us bridal glamour in this white dress. 

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B

The rapper makes money moves in this yellow head-turning two-piece ensemble.

Ella Mai, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ella Mai

The Brit oozes sophistication in this all-black ensemble.

Olivia Wilde, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Not only is the director Booksmart, but she's also pretty style savvy. 

Sofia Carson, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Pastel purple continues to be one of the leading trends on the red carpet, and it's for good reason. 

Eva Longoria, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The actress gives new meaning to the term "little black dress" with this stunning ensemble.

Julianne Hough, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julianne Hough

Glamour oozes from the photo of the star, who shows off her dancer physique in a suit jacket and shorts.

Lauren Daigle, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Daigle

While some stars go for the most over-the-top looks on the red carpet, the singer proves that less is truly more. 

Justin Hartley, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley

The This Is Us actor shows other men how it's done with this retro-looking suit on the red carpet.

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ciara & Future Jr.

These two are a package deal that everyone wants to be a part of. 

Natalie Morales, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Natalie Morales

Fashionista!The hostess stuns in a white suit-jacket that is inspiring plenty of fashion looks.

