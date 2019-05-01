See All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Glitter and glamour are ruling the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

At this year's award show in Las Vegas, all of the music industry stars are making bold statements in sequined dresses and statement pieces that are inspiring all of our summer fashion dreams. From golden dresses to bold suits, the red carpet looks are turning heads from every corner of the fashion world.

Moreover, a mix between casual and formal-wear appears to be the leading the pack on the Las Vegas carpet. Plenty of women and men are mixing tennis shoes and suits, which we're totally here for.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde and Ciara are just a few of the stars who are making statements on the carpet.