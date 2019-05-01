See All of the Red Carpet Couples at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's date night!
On Wednesday evening, the biggest and brightest stars flocked to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. And while some walked the red carpet solo, many brought their boo thangs to the special awards ceremony. From Kevin McHale and Austin P. McKenzie to Priyanka Chopraand Nick Jonas, these celebrity couples brought the heat to the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Along with the famous duos mentioned above, there were a few couples that put their romance on full display at the music awards show. We're talking, Cardi B and Offset (who licked each other) and Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae.
What good would it be to attend a star-studded event with your partner and not dress for the occasion? At least that was the mindset for one celebrity pair: Southside and Yung Miami. The two showed up and showed out in electrifying ensembles that complemented each other.
If you love seeing couples on the red carpet as much as you like to see their fashion, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Hotties! The newlyweds heat up the awards ceremony with their fiery outfits and sweet PDA moments.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cardi B & Offset
Packing on the PDA (the two licked each other!), Cardi and Offset really shut down the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Saweetie & Quavo
The duo is couple goals as they adorably pose for the cameras in their flashy ensembles.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae
The blonde beauty shows off her growing baby bump as she poses with her country singer husband at the star-studded event.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Southside & Yung Miami
Hands down, the two win best fashion as a couple because they shut the music event down with their electrifying outfits.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Kevin McHale & Austin P. McKenzie
The couple graces the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in chic ensembles. Even though this is one of their more rare public appearances together, they are all smiles in Las Vegas.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kevin Jonas & Danielle Jonas
The longtime couple look happier than ever as they walk the red carpet together and pose for pictures.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Clarence White & Queen Naija
The pair look absolutely radiant on the red carpet with their vibrant ensembles.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews
The longtime couple lights up the awards ceremony with their fearless fashion.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
Camille Kostek & Rob Gronkowski
The recently retired New England Patriots player hit the red carpet with his girlfriend and Sports Illustrated model, Camille. The two looke picture-perfect.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
David Guetta & Jessica Ledon
The pair went for matching all-black ensembles for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and they totally rocked it!
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Brittney Marie Cole & Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Stommel
It's date night for Florida Georgia Line, who brought their wives to the star-studded event!
For more updates on tonight's star-studded event, E! has you covered. Read all about the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, here.