Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Can't Contain His Excitement for Baby No. 2

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:37 PM
Another baby is definitely meant to be in the Florida Georgia Line family.
During tonight's 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard walked the red carpet in celebration of their Top Country Artist nomination.
And while there's no denying the pair's incredible year professionally, there's some big personal news coming soon.
When asked about welcoming his second child with wife Hayley Hubbard, Tyler couldn't help but express his excitement.
"We got a little dude on the way so we're pretty excited. Middle of August we'll have another one in the house," Tyler shared on Live From the Red Carpet with Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. "I'm feeling pretty good. I don't know if it's snuck in yet but we're definitely excited."
He added, "It's going to be a whirlwind in the next few years for sure."
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Family aside, Florida Georgia Line continues to make time for their fans.
In addition to their residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, the guys are hitting the road this summer for the Can't Say I Ain't Country tour.
Sponsored by Old Camp Whiskey and Shiner Beers, the tour will give country music fans the chance to also experience Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and HARDY live.
Safe to say it's going to be a summer to remember.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?