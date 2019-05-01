Meet the Cast of Married At First Sight Season 9

Married at First Sight is back again to marry some couples at first sight.

The Lifetime reality series returns for season nine in June and will find eight couples from Charlotte, North Carolina tying the knot, despite the fact that they're total strangers. The new season will begin with an hour-long matchmaking special, followed by the two-hour official season premiere, which will begin to follow the couples as they get to know each other after the I dos.

They'll be guided in their new and unusual marriages by the usual experts, Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Calvin Roberson.